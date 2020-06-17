STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

AIIMS Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said all high risk contacts have been quarantined and tested as per the guidelines.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:56 AM

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Two more doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have tested positive taking the total number of confirmed cases in the premier health institution to seven this month.

The two senior residents, including a lady doctor, of Community Medicine department were under quarantine after coming in contact with previous positive cases. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the COVID isolation ward of the AIIMS. 

Sources said while the woman doctor tested positive on Monday, another was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday. AIIMS Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said all high risk contacts have been quarantined and tested as per the guidelines. So far, more than 300 healthcare workers of AIIMS-BBSR have been tested and found to be negative, she said.

The first positive case in AIIMS was detected on June 3 when a junior resident who was associated with the management of COVID-19 tested positive. The doctor has recovered after treatment. Four other doctors, including three senior residents and one junior resident had tested positive on June 8. The three senior residents of surgery, pathology and pharmacology departments were residing in an apartment in Aiginia containment zone. The source of infection of the JR of dermatology department is yet to be known. 

Apart from the AIIMS doctors, four other persons also have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in the last 24 hours. While two among them have travel history to New Delhi, two others are linked to previous positive cases.

The new cases included a 36-year-old man from Satya Nagar, a 22-year-old IT professional from Jayadev Vihar, both had returned from New Delhi, besides the 25-year-old woman from Shree Vihar in Patia and a 37-year-old man from Dumduma HB Colony. 

BMC officials informed that of the four affected persons, three were in home quarantine. With detection of the new cases, the Covid tally of the city has increased to 132 of which 54 are active cases. Besides, 74 persons have recovered while three persons have died in the disease so far. 

State tally climbs up to 4163

BHUBANESWAR: Sixteen fire services personnel, who had recently returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal, are among the 108 people who were detected COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from 15 districts across the State. With this, the total number of positive cases swelled to 4163.

So far, 174 NDRF, ODRAF and Odisha Fire Services personnel deputed to Bengal have tested positive. Of the 108 cases, Malkangiri contributed maximum 21 cases, followed by 15 in Puri and nine each from Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

On the day, as many as 120 patients from 20 districts also recovered posting a recovery rate of over 71 per cent. The number of active cases now stands at 1175. Eleven persons have succumbed to the disease, so far.

