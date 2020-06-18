Carcass of elephant found in Odisha's Boudh

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Days after two elephants were found dead in Keonjhar district, carcass of a tusker with bullet wounds was found in Mundeswar reserve forest under Madhapur forest range in Boudh on Wednesday.

Locals of Dakapadar village saw the carcass and informed forest officials.

Two tusks of the elephant were found intact. Officials said the autopsy on the tusker will be conducted soon.

It is suspected that the elephant was killed by poachers who were unable to extract its tusks. Investigation is underway.