Heritage activists spot 16 'samadhis' of historical importance in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Heritage activists claimed to have found out 16 Samadhis of historical significance near a Siva Tirtha Mutt.

Covered with wild vegetation, the structures are located at the 70-metre stretch between Ratha Gada Chhak and Bindhbasini temple in Old Town area.

Locals said the Samadhis are of Mahants of Mutt. Historian Anil Dhir claimed that Mutt dates back to the 12th Century CE.

Heritage enthusiasts expressed concern that these structures might be demolished as part of Lingaraj Temple’s beautification plan.