Bhubaneswar PNB scam: Rs 28 lakh more seized by CBI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday seized another Rs 28.10 lakh from one of the former directors of Global Trading Solutions Limited Kaushik Mohanty, in connection with Rs 31.92 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in Bhubaneswar.

The money was seized from Kaushik’s locker at PNB’s Chandrasekharpur branch in Bhubaneswar. A senior CBI official informed that inspection of Kaushik’s locker in PNB is continuing and further investigation is on. Two days back, the Anti-Corruption Branch officials had seized Rs 37.90 lakh from Kaushik’s locker in Corporation Bank, which has been merged with the Union Bank of India, in Patia.