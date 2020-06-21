Cloudy sky may play spoilsport for viewing solar eclipse in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cloudy weather in the State has cast a shadow over the viewing of partial solar eclipse that will play out on Sunday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloudy weather since Friday morning is likely to remain so on Sunday.

According to Pathani Samanta Planetarium officials, the partial eclipse will start in Khurda district at 10.37 am and end at around 2.09 pm. Similarly, the partial eclipse will start at 10.38 am in Cuttack district and end at 2.10 pm.

It will be first visible in Malkangiri district at 10.25 am followed by Nabarangpur 10.26 am, Nuapada 10.27 am and Koraput 10.28 am, said planetarium officials. The met office also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in six districts of Odisha on Sunday.

“South-west monsoon is active over Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in the State on Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas and added that cloudy condition is expected in many parts of the State on the day, he added. The national forecaster issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts on Sunday.