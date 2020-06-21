STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Part of Dumduma declared containment zone

The area will remain as containment zone for 14 days or till further orders.

Containment area in Dumduma I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a part of  Dumduma as containment zone after detection of five coronavirus positive cases from Subash Nagar slum of the locality in the last 24 hours. 

The area will remain as containment zone for 14 days or till further orders. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the entire slum and its adjoining localities in Dumduma have been declared as containment zone to keep spread of coronavirus in check.

An area having 310 houses of the Subas Nagar slum close to the Hanuman temple and Sani temple in Dumduma has been declared containment zone, informed BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-West zone Rabi Jethy.

The entire area has been disinfected and households put under active surveillance for a week. All shops and business establishments as well as government and non-government offices in the zone will remain closed. Supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through two teams formed by the civic body.  A senior official of the civic body has been asked to monitor it, he said, adding that residents can dial the helpline 1929 to register grievance or complaint.

179 new cases, one more death
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 179 new Covid-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours taking the total number cases to 4,856 and death toll to 12. A 60-year-old man of Puri district succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Of the 179 new cases detected from 15 districts, 56 are from Ganjam, 27 from Khurda, 18 from Keonjhar, 15 from Cuttack and 10 from Mayurbhanj. Eighteen firemen and NDRF personnel also have tested positive after returning from West Bengal.

A record number of 237 patients from 18 districts recovered from the disease on Saturday. Cuttack recorded the maximum recovery of 70 cases, followed by 54 from Khurda, 20 from Jagatsinghpur, 19 from Kandhamal and 17 from Ganjam. The State has a recovery rate of 72.75 per cent against the national average of 54 per cent.

