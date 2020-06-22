STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising Covid cases from slums pose fresh challenge for BMC

An official from BMC said the cases have been reported from five slums in North Zone and two in South-West Zone.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rising tide of Covid-19 cases in the City slums, where social distancing remains more as an aspiration than an attainable reality, has posed fresh challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in containing the spread of the virus. Over 15 positive cases have already been reported from slums in June forcing the civic body to put around 550 slum households under home quarantine and launch active surveillance in the area.

An official from BMC said the cases have been reported from five slums in North Zone and two in South-West Zone. Salia Sahi, the biggest slum of the City, has reported five Covid-19 cases since June 5 of which three are still active. Similarly, three persons of a family have been affected by the virus in Mahima Nagar slum of North Zone.

Besides, one case each had been reported from Baliapata, Bisweswar and Sikharchandi slums between May and June. Around 180 households are in home quarantine after detection of four positive cases in Nirankari Nagar and Jharanapalli slums in Salia Sahi. Similarly, around 15 families are under home quarantine in Mahima Nagar slum, said Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Prusty. In South-West Zone, the entire Subash Nagar slum of Dumduma area has been declared as containment zone after detection of seven Covid- 19 cases. A nine-year-oldboy in Laxmi Bazaar slum, who had travelled from another district, has been tested positive forcing the civic body to put nearby households under home quarantine.

The increasing number of cases in slums is a matter of concern mostly because of the limitations in ensuring social distancing among the people. Besides, the civic body doesn’t have a foolproof mechanism to prevent entry of outsiders to the slums from an affected areas without registration. “In order to check coronavirus spread, we have engaged surveillance teams for door-to-door survey and Covid Sachetaks to provide information on outsiders entering into the slums,” said BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick. More such measures will be taken to deal with the crisis effectively, he said.

One more tests positive in City

Bhubaneswar: Another person tested positive for Covid-19 in the State Capital in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 185 on Sunday. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said a 73-year-old man from Niladri Vihar, a contact of an earlier positive case, was tested positive for the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The patient has been shifted to a Covid hospital, they said. On the other hand, seven patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

CASES FROM SLUMS

Subash Nagar - 7
Salia Sahi - 5
Mahima Nagar - 3
Laxmi Bazaar - 1
Baliapata - 1
Bisweswar - 1
Sikharchandi - 1

