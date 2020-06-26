STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six frontline workers infected with coronavirus in Bhubaneswar

Published: 26th June 2020 07:54 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar’s coronavirus spike is turning out to be a concern for frontline health workers. On Thursday, the city reported 38 new cases six of which were from hospitals.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 25 of the 38 cases are related to quarantine, while the remaining 13 are local contacts, including six frontline workers from four hospitals.

Three cases were reported from Blue Wheel hospital taking its tally to 30, while one each came from another three hospitals which included two private and one government healthcare centre.

The municipal corporation, however, did not elaborate the source of infection in the hospitals. Alarmed by the rise in cases from hospitals, the BMC, Health Department and Commissionerrate Police inspected the facilities.

Apart from hospitals, four local cases were reported from Laxmi Bazar slum in Siripur area where the civic body had detected a case earlier.

The patients, in the age group of 14 to 22 years, had link with a person having travel history to Mumbai. Similarly, a 46-year-old man from Hadabai slum in Chakeisiani, a 40-year-old man from Mancheswar and a 35-year-old man from VSS Nagar near Hanuman Temple - all linked to previous positive patients - were also among the local cases.

Two one-year-old children, as many septuagenarians and a 36-year-old man from Jaydev Vihar, who were in quarantine for coming in contact with a positive case, have also tested positive for the virus.

The quarantine cases include 16 persons from Mancheswar, 11 having travel history to Uttar Pradesh, four having travel history to West Bengal and one linked to a positive case detected earlier; two persons from Unit-8 having travel history to Mumbai; and one person from Unit-6 having travel history to Bangalore.

With this, the number of active cases has increased to 127. The city has reported three COVID- 19 deaths till date.

Case report

25 cases were in quarantine; 13 locals infected

14 patients in age group of 22 to 60 recovered from COVID in last 24 hrs

This includes 4 rly staff, one person each from Sastri Nagar, Dumduma, Kalinga Nagar, Palasuni, Unit-3, Nayapalli, Kolathia, Khandagiri, Bimpur and Naharkanta

So far, 127 persons in the city have recovered

With 210 cases, Odisha close to 6,000 patients

Bhubaneswar: With 210 more persons testing positive in the last 24 hours, the State Covid-19 tally inched closer to 6,000 mark. The new cases spread across 18 districts with Ganjam contributing maximum 58 cases, followed by Khurda (47), Gajapati (29) and Balangir (11).

The infected people included six NDRF personnel who had recently returned from West Bengal after cyclone Amphan restoration works. On the day, 168 patients also recovered from 17 districts. Of the total 5962 confirmed cases, 4290 patients have recovered so far. The number of active cases now stands at 1647.

