Coronavirus threat: Odisha government gives Rs 50 crore to improve hygiene in jails

Roads and Building (R&B) wing and Rural Development department have been provided about `8 crore to repair the existing infrastructure of the jails.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has allocated over Rs 50 crore fund to improve hygiene and sanitation in 86 jails and housing facilities for prison staff in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.In order to contain the spread of coronavirus in jails, equipment like organic waste converters, dry cleaning machines to wash the linens used by prisoners, vacuum cleaners and floor scrubbers will be procured to sanitise the premises.

Director General of Prisons and Director of Correctional Services Santosh Upadhyay said the machines will be purchased through Government e-Market Place. Additional CCTV cameras, LED search lights and solar LED lights will be provided to tighten the security measures in the jails. “In the first phase, organic waste converters and dry cleaning equipment will be supplied to five circle jails where about 700 to 900 inmates are lodged,” he said.

Roads and Building (R&B) wing and Rural Development department have been provided about `8 crore to repair the existing infrastructure of the jails. Besides, the Government has earmarked `16 lakh annually towards wage payment of convicts and rehabilitation of those who are economically vulnerable and released from the jails. Residential projects at 44 places for prison staff will be undertaken soon. This apart, new wards will be constructed by Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation this year to decongest jails in Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Jeypore, Kodala, Berhampur, Banki, Nuapada, Baliguda and Phulbani, he added.At present, about 16,500 inmates are lodged in 86 jails in Odisha.

