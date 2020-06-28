STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Observers review virus management in Cuttack district

Garg claimed that the local administration has involved puja committees and sahi committees in the fight against Covid-19.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collecting samples during COVID-19 testing.

A medic collecting samples during COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the efficiency of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and district administration in the management of Covid-19 in the Millennium city put to question, the State Government on Saturday rushed two senior IAS officers, appointed as Covid observers, to take stock of the situation. Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Dr Saurabh Garg, who is in charge of Cuttack city, and Additional Secretary of General Administration department Susanta Mohapatra, in charge of Cuttack rural, reviewed the steps taken to contain the pandemic.

Garg claimed that the local administration has involved puja committees and sahi committees in the fight against Covid-19. Ward-level committees have been formed and door-to-door surveys are being carried out to identify suspected cases with the help of the local puja committee and sahi committee.Steps are being taken to create awareness among people to adhere to all Covid-19 prevention measures like wearing masks and social distancing, etc. Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das said, rapid response teams, led by doctors, have been formed to monitor the situation. 

As many as, 5,101 people have returned from outside states to the city of whom 3,892 were in home quarantine, 949 in institutional quarantine and 260 opted for paid quarantine.A control room has been set up in the city for receiving calls and providing information and guidance to people on Covid-19, the Commissioner stated.The officials, however, did miss the fact that there is no control room at the district headquarters.

Sources said though the number of Covid cases has crossed 500 mark, the district administration is yet to set up a control room to monitor the situation. Due to lack of a control room, there is no proper coordination between officials of Health department and district administration resulting in mismanagement of the pandemic.

The district has so far reported 548 cases. Locals said a control room will facilitate not only the officials in coordinating and initiating steps to contain the spread of the disease but also help general public in availing information on the situation. How the pandemic situation is being monitored by the administration in the absence of a control room, they questioned.

LOOPHOLES
Though the number of Covid cases has crossed 500 mark, the district administration is yet to set up a control room to monitor the situation
Due to lack of a control room, there is no proper coordination between officials of Health department and district administration resulting in mismanagement of the pandemic
The district has so far reported 548 cases 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Covid-19
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp