STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

 OPGC fate hangs in balance

Adani Power has signed pact to acquire 49 pc stake in OPGC from AES Corporation.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A technician repairs power supply lines at a power plant of Adani Power. (File photo | Reuters)

A technician repairs power supply lines at a power plant of Adani Power. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adani  Power will have the management control of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) if the State Government declines to enter into a transaction with the US-based AES Corporation to buy out its stake in the company. AES is reported to have informed the OPGC Board of Directors about the June 23 agreement with Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group and a leading independent power producer in the country, to sell its stake in OPGC.

Though members of the OPGC Board are tight-lipped on issues discussed in the June 25 meeting, sources said AES transaction with Adani Power was the main agenda for discussion. Sources added that AES apprised the OPGC Board about the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) it has entered with APL for sale of 89,30,237 equity shares held in OPGC representing 49 per cent of the total issued, paid-up and subscribed equity share capital in the State-owned company. Adani Power has offered to buy the AES equity in OPGC for $135 million which will be around `1,020 crore.

In a regulatory filing before SEBI, APL said the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals including compliance with applicable requirements in relation to the Government of Odisha and the receipt of regulatory approvals from Competition Commission of India and Reserve Bank of India. The partners in a joint venture generally possess the right of first refusal on buying out the stakes held by other partner if the latter wishes to leave the business venture, industry sources said.

“On being informed about the deal with APL, the State Government which is the major shareholder in OPGC, has the first right of refusal. The Government is required to inform AES on the transaction within 30 days failing which it will be construed that the SSPA is valid,” the sources maintained. As per the OPGC disinvestment offer, the minority stakeholder in OPGC will have the management control. AES acquired stake in OPGC from the State Government through an international competitive bidding (ICB) process in 1998. “To have the management control of OPGC was the only attraction in the disinvestment offer. APL will enjoy the same benefit after successful transfer of AES equity,” sources in OPGC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adani  Power Odisha Power Generation Corporation AES
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp