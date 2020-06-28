Revive MSMEs under Atmanirbhar scheme, Dharmendra Pradhan urges State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the State Government to prepare a roadmap for revival of MSMEs under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Addressing a webinar on Financial Packages and Opportunities for MSMEs in Odisha organised by Odia Samaj, a non-profit organisation, on the occasion of World MSME Day, Pradhan said the Centre has announced `3 lakh crore package for MSMEs under the scheme. These loans will help MSME units resume their operations, rebuild their capacity and become self-reliant.

The Government should grab the opportunity to develop new entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem between bankers and entrepreneurs for revival of the existing units. The Union Minister further said the Centre has also launched a series of schemes and campaigns such as Make in India, Digital India and Startup India to uplift the sector and give them a level playing field. What is required a firm commitment from the State to transform this sector which has the potential to generate maximum employment, he said. Presiding over the virtual seminar, Union Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda said there is vast scope for investment in agriculture and allied sectors, mining and other areas. He said the crisis created by Covid-19 pandemic can be turned into a better opportunity through proper planning and implementation of schemes as per guidelines of the Centre.

Principal Secretary of Industries and MSME Hemant Sharma said the State Government is giving priority to food industries, petrochemicals, textiles, downstream industries and hospitality sectors. All projects are being cleared through single window. Former Union Secretary of MSME Arun Panda, IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh, former MD of UBI Ashok Pradhan and Sandeep Mohapatra of Odia Samaj also spoke.