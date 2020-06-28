STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Revive MSMEs under Atmanirbhar scheme, Dharmendra Pradhan urges State

The Government should grab the opportunity to develop new entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem between bankers and entrepreneurs for revival of the existing units.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the State Government to prepare a roadmap for revival of MSMEs under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Addressing a webinar on Financial Packages and Opportunities for MSMEs in Odisha organised by Odia Samaj, a non-profit organisation, on the occasion of World MSME Day, Pradhan said the Centre has announced `3 lakh crore package for MSMEs under the scheme. These loans will help MSME units resume their operations, rebuild their capacity and become self-reliant.

The Government should grab the opportunity to develop new entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem between bankers and entrepreneurs for revival of the existing units. The Union Minister further said the Centre has also launched a series of schemes and campaigns such as Make in India, Digital India and Startup India to uplift the sector and give them a level playing field. What is required a firm commitment from the State to transform this sector which has the potential to generate maximum employment, he said. Presiding over the virtual seminar, Union Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda said there is vast scope for investment in agriculture and allied sectors, mining and other areas. He said the crisis created by Covid-19 pandemic can be turned into a better opportunity through proper planning and implementation of schemes as per guidelines of the Centre.

Principal Secretary of Industries and MSME Hemant Sharma said the State Government is giving priority to food industries, petrochemicals, textiles, downstream industries and hospitality sectors. All projects are being cleared through single window. Former Union Secretary of MSME Arun Panda, IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh, former MD of UBI Ashok Pradhan and Sandeep Mohapatra of Odia Samaj also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atmanirbhar Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp