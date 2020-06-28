Two Bhubaneswar localities declared containment zones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Laxmi Bazar slum and Subhadra Apartment were declared containment zones by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after fresh Covid 19 cases were reported from these localities on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, four new cases were reported from the slum in Siripur. According to BMC officials, nine cases have been reported from the slum in a span of 20 days.

BMC has banned people’s movement in the containment zone until further orders. Civic teams will ensure that residents in the containment zone get essentials and can avail medical facilities, if necessary. They have also been asked to dial 1929 helpline for any assistance. At Subhadra Apartment in Kalarahanga panchayat of Bhubaneswar block, a couple with no travel history tested positive for the virus. The apartment has been declared containment zone till June 30. All shopping establishments on its premises have also been closed.

Meanwhile, 19 persons in Khurda district tested positive for Covid-19. Out of 19, nine persons belong to areas under the jurisdiction of BMC. While eight cases were declared local, the source of infection could not be detected for one case reported from Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) office. The entire building has been disinfected and some employees asked to remain in home quarantine.Three cases were reported from a private hospital. The total number of cases in the city has now increased to 283 while the number of active cases stands at 131.

Earlier in the day, BMC officials sealed an under-construction apartment in Shree Vihar area and asked 21 labourers, hailing from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, to remain in home quarantine.Sources said a BMC surveillance team found out that the labourers were not made to stay under institutional quarantine soon after returning to the city from West Bengal. Instead, they were engaged in construction work.