Badamba in Cuttack district declared containment zone as two test positive for COVID-19

After the IIC of a local police station and a SBI cashier tested positive, the district administration took the move.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Sunday declared Badamba town as containment zone for 72 hours after the IIC of local police station and SBI cashier tested corona positive. Badamba police station has also been sealed.

The IIC, who was not well for last one week, was on leave and had been staying in his rented house at CDA Sector-9 since June 21. Following which, his swab sample was collected and it tested positive for the virus on Saturday, said Cuttack SP (Rural) in-charge PK Jena.

While the corona warrior has been admitted to Ashwini Covid Hospital, the police station has been sealed for sanitisation. Of the total 42 staff of the police station, seven personnel including two SIs, two ASIs, a constable, a havildar and a driver, who have developed corona symptoms, have been kept in isolation, he informed.

Additional manpower will be sourced from district police headquarters to ensure functioning of the police station from an old building of the station. The sub-inspector in-charge of Maniabandha police outpost has been posted as officer in-charge (OIC) of Badamba police station, he said.

The cashier of Badamba SBI branch, who is suspected to have been infected after coming in contact with the IIC, is a native of Dhenkanal district. "After detection of two positive patients, the entire town has been declared as containment zone for 72 hours from Monday 10 am to Thursday 10 am for contact tracing in the area," Athagarh Sub-Collector Ajambar Mohanty.

Meanwhile, health officials have collected swab samples from 50 persons, including 28 police personnel, at Mohan Subudhi School and sent for Covid test. Two teams of health departmental will conduct door-to door active surveillance in the locality for three days.

