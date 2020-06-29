STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Solar-powered smart traffic posts to be placed in Bhubaneswar soon

As providing electricity connection to a traffic post is difficult, the Traffic Wing has decided to install a solar panel at each smart traffic post for uninterrupted power supply.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Smart traffic post at AG Square in Bhubaneswar

Smart traffic post at AG Square in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make life easier for constables manning traffic posts for hours on end, Commissionerate Police has planned to install five smart traffic posts with solar power system in major junctions of the City on a pilot basis.

Each traffic post will be equipped with a light, one fan, charging point, water bottle holder, flip stool, locker system and optional glass panels with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. In the first phase, the Commissionerate Police’s Traffic Wing will cover AG Square, Airport Square, Sur Company Square, near Capital Hospital and Rabindra Mandap Square under the project.

As providing electricity connection to a traffic post is difficult, the Traffic Wing has decided to install a solar panel at each smart traffic post for uninterrupted power supply.  "The objective of installing smart traffic posts is to ensure that the traffic constables are not exposed to hardships as their job is very strenuous," said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.

While the smart traffic posts have already been installed at two places, including AG Square, the Traffic Wing is yet to receive the solar panels from a Mumbai-based firm due to prolonged lockdown, sources said. "After reviewing the project, a decision will be taken to install smart traffic posts across the State Capital," said Nath.

There are about 500 traffic personnel and 60 traffic posts in Bhubaneswar. The City police is also planning to install LED boards at the traffic posts to display traffic awareness messages for the commuters.

This apart, it has submitted a proposal to the Commerce and Transport department to provide shoulder flicker lights for the traffic personnel deployed on NH-16 from Khandagiri to Pitapalli and from Hanspal to Sikharpur in Cuttack as they are exposed to risks of getting hit by speeding vehicles during nights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar police Bhubaneswar traffic post Bhubaneswar smart police post Solar police post
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp