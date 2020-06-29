Solar-powered smart traffic posts to be placed in Bhubaneswar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make life easier for constables manning traffic posts for hours on end, Commissionerate Police has planned to install five smart traffic posts with solar power system in major junctions of the City on a pilot basis.

Each traffic post will be equipped with a light, one fan, charging point, water bottle holder, flip stool, locker system and optional glass panels with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. In the first phase, the Commissionerate Police’s Traffic Wing will cover AG Square, Airport Square, Sur Company Square, near Capital Hospital and Rabindra Mandap Square under the project.

As providing electricity connection to a traffic post is difficult, the Traffic Wing has decided to install a solar panel at each smart traffic post for uninterrupted power supply. "The objective of installing smart traffic posts is to ensure that the traffic constables are not exposed to hardships as their job is very strenuous," said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.

While the smart traffic posts have already been installed at two places, including AG Square, the Traffic Wing is yet to receive the solar panels from a Mumbai-based firm due to prolonged lockdown, sources said. "After reviewing the project, a decision will be taken to install smart traffic posts across the State Capital," said Nath.

There are about 500 traffic personnel and 60 traffic posts in Bhubaneswar. The City police is also planning to install LED boards at the traffic posts to display traffic awareness messages for the commuters.

This apart, it has submitted a proposal to the Commerce and Transport department to provide shoulder flicker lights for the traffic personnel deployed on NH-16 from Khandagiri to Pitapalli and from Hanspal to Sikharpur in Cuttack as they are exposed to risks of getting hit by speeding vehicles during nights.