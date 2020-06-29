STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tracking returnees for COVID-19 emerges as fresh challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

With nearly 12 flights landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the civic body is continuing its tracking process at the airport.

Published: 29th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A woman adjusts her child’s mask at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

A woman adjusts her child’s mask at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when COVID-19 cases in the State Capital are rapidly spiking, lack of adequate measures to track those returning from outside has emerged as a fresh challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in containing spread of the virus in the city.

Barring the airport, there is no registration facility anywhere to track and quarantine returnees. After domestic flight and special train services resumed, registration centres were set up at airport and railway stations.

With nearly 12 flights landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the civic body is continuing its tracking process at the airport and has registered 7,069 passengers who returned to the city as of June 27.

However, there is no registration counter functioning at Bhubaneswar railway station where at least 12 to 16 trains arrive on a daily basis. "We have registered only 669 passengers to Bhubaneswar from different parts of the country at the city railway station," a BMC official said.

The registration unit functioned at the railway station after special train service started in mid-May, to screen, register and stamp passengers but was stopped in May-end after more number of trains started arriving, he added.

Like railway passengers, there is also no mechanism to track those who come by bus or private vehicles. To track returnees from COVID hotspot areas, BMC is completely dependent on individual inputs at the ground level.

BMC officials claim that there are 446 surveillance teams each comprising an ASHA, Anganwadi worker and a primary teacher to conduct door-to-door survey to inquire about health of residents, including those living in slums and collect input on returnees. Besides, there are 2,083 COVID Sachetak volunteers to raise awareness and collect information on returnees.

However, the mechanism at ground level to gather information on returnees and isolate them appear insufficient. The issue raises more concern as nearly 50 per cent transmission in the city is taking place at local level.

Of the 197 cases reported in Bhubaneswar between June 5 and 28, 101 are locals. With rising number of cases in slums, Laxmi Bazaar and Subash Nagar slums have already been declared as containment zones. BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick, however, said surveillance teams, COVID Sachetaks and ward officers are conducting survey to trace those who returned from hotspot zones.

City reports one more death

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 toll in Bhubaneswar rose to four on Sunday as one more person died due to infection. The COVID tally of the city also reached 289 with six new cases. Health department officials said a 73-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive with diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died while undergoing treatment.

A 36-year-old man of Forest Park area was tested positive. However, BMC officials have not been able to ascertain the cause of infection in his case. The civic body officials, however, said 19 persons, infected with the virus, were also cured in the last 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID19 Bhubaneswar COVID returnees
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp