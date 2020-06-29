Tracking returnees for COVID-19 emerges as fresh challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when COVID-19 cases in the State Capital are rapidly spiking, lack of adequate measures to track those returning from outside has emerged as a fresh challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in containing spread of the virus in the city.

Barring the airport, there is no registration facility anywhere to track and quarantine returnees. After domestic flight and special train services resumed, registration centres were set up at airport and railway stations.

With nearly 12 flights landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the civic body is continuing its tracking process at the airport and has registered 7,069 passengers who returned to the city as of June 27.

However, there is no registration counter functioning at Bhubaneswar railway station where at least 12 to 16 trains arrive on a daily basis. "We have registered only 669 passengers to Bhubaneswar from different parts of the country at the city railway station," a BMC official said.

The registration unit functioned at the railway station after special train service started in mid-May, to screen, register and stamp passengers but was stopped in May-end after more number of trains started arriving, he added.

Like railway passengers, there is also no mechanism to track those who come by bus or private vehicles. To track returnees from COVID hotspot areas, BMC is completely dependent on individual inputs at the ground level.

BMC officials claim that there are 446 surveillance teams each comprising an ASHA, Anganwadi worker and a primary teacher to conduct door-to-door survey to inquire about health of residents, including those living in slums and collect input on returnees. Besides, there are 2,083 COVID Sachetak volunteers to raise awareness and collect information on returnees.

However, the mechanism at ground level to gather information on returnees and isolate them appear insufficient. The issue raises more concern as nearly 50 per cent transmission in the city is taking place at local level.

Of the 197 cases reported in Bhubaneswar between June 5 and 28, 101 are locals. With rising number of cases in slums, Laxmi Bazaar and Subash Nagar slums have already been declared as containment zones. BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick, however, said surveillance teams, COVID Sachetaks and ward officers are conducting survey to trace those who returned from hotspot zones.

City reports one more death

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 toll in Bhubaneswar rose to four on Sunday as one more person died due to infection. The COVID tally of the city also reached 289 with six new cases. Health department officials said a 73-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive with diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died while undergoing treatment.

A 36-year-old man of Forest Park area was tested positive. However, BMC officials have not been able to ascertain the cause of infection in his case. The civic body officials, however, said 19 persons, infected with the virus, were also cured in the last 24 hours.