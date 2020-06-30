Anti socials on loose, Khandagiri Police silent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cocking a snook at Khandagiri Police, anti-socials vandalised the office of the Senior Citizen’s Association at Baramunda Housing Board Colony late on Saturday night.

Not long ago, some unscrupulous elements had driven their car into the gate of a State government officer living in the area.

The newly formed association’s building with one hall was inaugurated on Rath Yatra day and nodal officer of Khandagiri police station’s Senior Citizens’ Security Cell was present on the occasion.

About 150 senior citizens are part of the body and have started the procedure to register their association.

Interestingly, the building came under target two days after Khandagiri Police warned anti-socials to stay away from the association members.

“Some anti-socials seem to have climbed on the terrace of the building and vandalized the glow sign board of our association,” said Baristha Nagarika Sangh’s executive member Bhagaban Sahu, 65, who is a retired public sector employee. The association’s building is located near a local club and Saraswati Sishu Mandir School.

There are slums nearby and association members allege that anti-socials use the area frequently but police have turned a blind eye.

“The anti-socials assemble near the area and indulge in contraband substances. Situation worsened after lockdown was imposed in the City as they are unable to venture out of the area,” said a member of the association.

Sangha’s secretary Alekh Chandra Das lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police in this regard on Sunday. However, no arrest has been made. Sources said, the police are also yet to register a case in this regard. However, an officer said some suspects involved in the crime have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.

This, however, is not the only such problem in the area. Anti-socials had reportedly also rammed their car into the gate of Nayagarh ADM’s house in Baramunda Housing Board Colony recently and the matter was reported to Khandagiri police.

“Nayagarh ADM’s house is near our association’s building and we went to meet his family members after coming to know about the incident. As the officer does not stay in the City, we told his family members to contact us if they need any assistance,” said Sahu.