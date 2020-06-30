STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation asks hospital to create database of staff from slums

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said a increasing number of health workers and staff in private hospitals and nursing homes, residing in slums, are testing positive for the virus. 

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (File photo | PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported from slums and health establishments in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday asked the private hospitals and nursing homes to maintain a database of their employees residing in slums and provide them accommodation on their premises. 

Besides, a number of slum dwellers have been infected by the disease. “Frequent movement of the hospital staff to slums in such situations, therefore, poses the risk of rapid spread of the virus,” Chaudhary said.

 As per the BMC guidelines, the employees will be divided into batches and each batch will have 14 days shift after which they will be relieved and next batch will be engaged in the duty. 

The health care institutions will also conduct Covid test of the employees after each shift. The Commissioner has asked the hospitals and nursing homes to nominate a nodal officer to prepare the database and furnish the list to the Urban Health wing of the civic body. 

15 BDA staff isolated

Bhubaneswar: The BMC has put the planning section employees of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) under home quarantine till July 10 after one of the security personnel tested positive. Around 15 employees of the planning wing and some security personnel have been put under home quarantine.  The planning wing has been sealed till Wednesday and employees of four sections asked to work from home.

