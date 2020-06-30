Minor IAS reshuffle, Odisha government appoints Satyabrata Sahu as the principal secy in MSME dept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre, Government on Monday appointed Satyabrata Sahu as the principal secretary in MSME department on his return from Central deputation.

The additional appointment of principal secretary in the Industry department as principal secretary in the MSME department will stand terminated, a notification issued by GA department said.

Gopabandhu Satpathy, special secretary in the Planning and Convergence department has been appointed MD of OSCB in place of Debendra Kumar Jena, who has been re-designated as additional secretary in the Planning and Convergence department.

The post of MD, OSCB, has been made equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of special secretary to government provided in the IAS cadre of the state.