Proposals worth Rs 608 crore in metal, food processing, logistics get Odisha government's nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five investment proposals worth Rs 608.79 crore in metal, food processing, logistics and infrastructure sectors were approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) here on Monday. The projects would generate employment for 1,496 people in Odisha.

The SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy approved the proposal of Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd for setting up iron ore beneficiation plant of 2.5 MTPA and pellet plant of 2.0 MTPA with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The two units will provide employment for about 250 people.

In the food processing sector, Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd will be setting up a fish and shrimp/prawn feed manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 65.82 crore having potential to create employment opportunities for 700 people, said Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma.

In the logistics and infrastructure sector, Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up a logistics park at Jadupur under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district with a total investment of Rs 100 crore and employing potential for 250 people.

The Chilika Distilleries Pvt Ltd will set up 110 KLPD grain-based distillery plant with an investment of Rs 99.97 crore.

It will provide additional employment to 170 people. SOM Distilleries and Breweries Odisha Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up 120 KLPD capacity distillery (grain based) unit with an investment of Rs 93 crore and it will provide employment opportunities for 126 people.Meanwhile, IDCO has decided to set up a dedicated MSME Park in each district for growth of small and medium enterprises.