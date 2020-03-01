 CHSE gears up to curb malpractice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has put all measures in place to check malpractice and question paper leak during annual Plus II examinations 2020 that begin on Tuesday. Issuing fresh guidelines for smooth conduct of the exam, CHSE Chairman Amarendra Patnaik said students appearing the exams will undergo body frisking in two stages before entering into centres. No leniency will be shown to students coming in hordes just before the test to escape checking, he added.

While body frisking will be done to prevent students from carrying electronic gadgets and other incriminating materials into examination centres, another round of checking will verify their identity and check impersonation. Lady invigilators will be engaged for checking of girl students and separate enclosures will be created for the purpose, Patnaik said.

The test will be conducted at 1,143 centres under CCTV surveillance. Students will be allowed to enter into the examination halls half an hour before the commencement of test.

While students leaving the exam hall before the end of the exam will have to hand over the question paper, those going to attend nature’s call will undergo checking, he added. Controller of Examination BK Sahu said squads of CHSE central, zones in Baripada, Berhampur and Sambalpur and district level will supervise the examination process. “Dots, tick and cross marks or any other writing on the question paper will be treated as malpractice,” Sahu said.

The Council has advised students to use black ballpoint pens only for writing answer scripts. A total of 3.5 lakh students, including 37,186 ex-regular, will appear the exams that will continue till March 28. Around 2.2 lakh arts, 97,564 science, 25,785 commerce and 7,032 vocational education students will write their papers in the exam.