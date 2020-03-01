Special train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ease Twin City traffic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ministry of Railways has decided to introduce a special train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to facilitate Twin City passengers with focus on outlying areas of Cuttack district on Sunday.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the Jan Sadharan Express will run from March 1 to 31 like a circular train on a trial basis and benefit passengers from Athagarh, Chaudwar, Naraj, Badamba, Narasinghpur and some parts of Dhenkanal district. The train will run via Barang and Gopalpur Balikuda from Bhubaneswar and return via Nergundi, Gurudijhatia, Radhakishorepur, Naraj, Marthapur and Barang. Chief PRO of ECoR JP Mishra said the decision to run the train was taken keeping in view the demands from passengers. The train will now be available during afternoon.

The special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 2.30 pm. In return direction, it will leave Cuttack at 2.40 pm and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm. A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) will be provided to run the special train. ECoR has planned this as an additional mode of transportation which will ease the transport congestion. “Initially it has been planned for a month. The train service can be extended and frequency increased on the basis of the response from the commuters,” added Mishra.