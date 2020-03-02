Home Cities Bhubaneswar

15 irrigation projects face cost overrun in Bhubaneswar

Tardy implementation of irrigation projects under different schemes and programmes has led to 10 to 16 fold jump in the cost depriving farmers of irrigation benefits.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:18 AM

Micro-irrigation

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Tardy implementation of irrigation projects under different schemes and programmes has led to 10 to 16 fold jump in the cost depriving farmers of irrigation benefits. As many as 15 of the 19 major and medium irrigation projects under implementation have suffered a cumulative cost overrun of more than five times while in some cases it was more than 16 times of the original cost. The 19 projects estimated to cost Rs3,224.67 crore have been revised to Rs24,056.56 crore precisely due to poor planning, delay in acquisition of land, finalisation of drawing and design, and clearance of site.

Sample this. The Subarnarekha irrigation project was started in 1996-97 with an original estimate of Rs285 crore. The project was scheduled to be completed by 2001-02 with a revised cost of Rs1,013 crore. The cost of the project has been further escalated to Rs4,764.28 crore and the revised target for completion is 2023-24. The project implemented with financial support from Centre under Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programmes (AIBP), Nabard and the State Government will create irrigation potential for 1,09,726 hectare (ha) in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Similar is the fate of Lower Suktel irrigation project in Balangir district. Started in 1999 with an estimated cost of Rs217.13 crore, the project cost has been revised to Rs2,448 crore. The project is hanging fire due to resistance from locals demanding higher compensation for their land. The Lower Indra irrigation project is another example of Government apathy. The project that took off in 1999-00 with an estimated cost of Rs211.7 crore was scheduled for completion by 2003-04. Meanwhile, the project cost has been revised to Rs1,753.64 crore which is 728 per cent higher than the initial cost. The completion time of the project has been rescheduled to 2020-21. 

Anandapur barrage project taken up in 1996-97 has also been languishing for decades. Initially estimated to cost Rs581.40 crore, the revised cost has touched Rs2,990 crore. Though the project has been planned to irrigate nearly 60,000 ha of agriculture land in Hatadihi, Anandpur and Ghasipura blocks of Keonjhar and Oupada, Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Sadar, Remuna and Soro blocks of Balasore district, not a single hectare has been irrigated. The State has a cultivated land of 61.80 lakh ha of which 49.90 lakh ha could be brought under irrigation coverage through major, medium and minor (flow & lift) irrigation projects. However, irrigation facilities have been created for 41.89 lakh ha by end of last financial year.

TAGS
irrigation projects cost overrun
