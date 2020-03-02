Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) act-day one: 1,650 e-challans in Bhubaneswar

Enforcement drive to check traffic violations will be carried out stringently, says STA

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday re-enforced the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 after giving a six-month breather to the people to update their required documents. A total of 1,650 e-challans were issued by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for traffic violations on the first day. While Balasore RTO issued 155 e-challans, Sambalpur 119, RTO-II in Bhubaneswar 105, Bargarh 104, Ganjam 92 and Koraput 84, RTO-II here executed e-challans to the tune of `2.92 lakh and collected `79,200 from the violators on the spot.

State Transport Authority (STA) sources said e-challans were issued to errant commuters for violations like wrong side driving, drunk driving, over speeding, triple riding, using mobile phone while driving, not wearing seatbelt and helmet and others. “Till 9 pm on March 1, RTOs across the State issued 1,650 e-challans,” said STA in a tweet. “Efforts to reduce the road accident deaths in the State will continue in the coming days. Enforcement drive to check such violations will be carried out stringently,” said Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda. 

Similarly, the Commissionerate Police launched a massive crackdown against wrong side driving in the city and seized about 25 vehicles. The drive was conducted in areas including, Raj Mahal Square, near Governor House, Patia and Acharya Vihar. About 500 violations like wrong side driving, using mobile phone while driving, triple riding, riding without helmet, not wearing seatbelt and illegal parking of vehicles were detected on the day.

Despite some resistance from commuters, the Twin City Police did not buckle under pressure and continued its enforcement drive drawing appreciation from law-abiding people.“Wrong side driving is a non-compoundable offence. About 242 places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have been identified where commuters are found to be driving on the wrong side,” said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath. Likewise, 32 places in the Twin City have been marked as ‘critical’ as accidents are taking place due to wrong side driving there. Regular enforcement will be carried out to check violations like triple riding and using mobile phone while driving, she added.

Traffic violation
155  e-challans issued by Balasore RTO 

119 Sambalpur 
105 RTO-II in Bhubaneswar 
104 Bargarh 92 Ganjam 84 Koraput 

