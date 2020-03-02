Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appoints Sanjay Das Burma as Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed senior BJD leader and former minister Sanjay Das Burma as the Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board with Cabinet rank.A two-time MLA from Brahmagiri Constituency in Puri district, the senior leader was earlier Minister of State for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare. He has also served as Minister for Employment and Technical Education and Training.

The BJD leader had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 elections from Brahmagiri. Das Burma had earlier held the post of president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), youth wing of the ruling BJD. He had also been the secretary, convenor and general secretary of the BJD. Expressing happiness over the new appointment, Das Burma said his immediate task would be to ensure that the State Planning Board functions in an efficient manner. A roadmap will be prepared in consultation with the Chief Minister for restructuring the Board, he said.

Sources said the appointment of Das Burma has come following the Sate Government’s plan to restructure the Board taking into account the pattern adopted by NITI Aayog for formulation of plans. Planning and Convergence Minister Padmanabha Behera had informed that Odisha will follow the pattern of Kerala Government, which has been successfully formulating plans.