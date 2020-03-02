Odisha Cooperative bodies poll due,  government yet to start process

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Even as election to the three-tier cooperative societies is due after supersession of the elected management in January, the State Government is yet to appoint the State Cooperative Election Commissioner. As per provision under Article 243-ZK, superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls for conducting elections to cooperative societies are vested with the Cooperative Election Commissioner.

The process to elect new management of cooperative societies (primary, central and apex) should start six months before completion of their terms. “Elections to 6,920 cooperative bodies were conducted in phases in 2015. Terms of the elected management of 6,407 primary cooperative societies were over on January 23, 2020 while the five-year tenure of the management of 124 central societies is going to end by April 19, 2020,” sources in the Cooperation department said.

Notification for conducting elections to the cooperative societies will be issued only after the appointment of an election commissioner. The department is yet to submit a proposal to the Government for appointment of commissioner to the State Cooperative Election Commission. “As per the 97th amendment of the Constitution, it is mandatory on the part of the State Government to conduct elections to the cooperative societies within six months of expiry of the tenure of the previous elected management. There is no second option left for the Government,” a senior officer of the department said.

Criticising the Government for the delay in appointment of a Cooperative Election Commissioner, state BJP president and cooperator Samir Mohanty said the ruling BJD’s initiative “Cooperative at your doorstep” will be a mere slogan. Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) act as the short term credit structure at the villages level and over Rs 10,000 crore of agricultural credit which constitutes nearly 60 per cent of the total credit were etended to farmers during kharif and rabi seasons, he said.

Credit lending, supply of farm inputs including seeds and fertiliser and other marketing activities of the cooperative societies will be hampered in the absence of elected management. Around 55 lakh members are registered with PACS and LAMPS. At least 15 members would be elected to each cooperative body and the president and the vice-president would be elected from among 15 members.