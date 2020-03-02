Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government move to prevent rush of expenditure 

As per the decision, all departments will have to submit bills pertaining to claims under ‘other contingency’ category and purchase of vehicles/machineries by March 13,

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  On the tightrope for slowing down economy, the State Government has prescribed a host of measures to various departments to prevent rush of expenditure towards the fag end of the financial year. The Finance department has strictly barred presentation of bill or claim to treasury, special treasury or sub-treasury if money to be withdrawn can not be spent on or before March 31. In case the money is unlikely to be spent by end of the financial year, it has to be surrendered with an intimation to the Finance department and unspent balance funds drawn out of budget provision be deposited in Government account. 

Departments have been suggested to take extra care to present bills relating to energy charges, expenditure on relief, externally aided projects, rural electrification, including Biju Gramya Jyoti, Biju Saharanchal Bidyutikaran Yojana, BKVY, dietary charges of hospitals, jails and old age pensions. Principal Secretary Ashok K Meena has asked that under no circumstances should money be drawn and kept in term deposit, bank draft or in sealed bag or in any other form.  Officials have been warned action if any such instance comes to notice as it would be treated as temporary misappropriation, he said.

As per the decision, all departments will have to submit bills pertaining to claims under ‘other contingency’ category and purchase of vehicles/machineries by March 13, bills relating to relief expenditure, pensions, scholarships, mid-day meal, police, fire services, vigilance and jails besides elections by March 26.  Similarly, bills of central sector schemes, centrally sponsored schemes and central assistance received on or after March 20 and that of PMAY and ITDP have to be submitted by March 26.
The Collectors have been asked to inquire into the matter of unauthorised parking of Government money in bank accounts after obtaining information from treasury officers of their respective districts.

