Prison academy to come up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to impart qualitative training and refresher courses to the personnel belonging to jails and correctional services of Odisha, the State Government has decided to set up Mahatma Gandhi Academy of Prisons and Correctional Services in Bhubaneswar.

The building for the academy has been constructed at Jamujhari on the outskirts of the city over 46.79 acre of land. The existing Odisha Jail Training School, Berhampur will merge with the proposed academy which will function from March.

Officials of various ranks working in jails will undergo induction and refresher training at the academy, said Director General of Prisons and Director, Correctional Services, Santosh Upadhay. The jail training school will continue to function as the second campus. In a bid to give a boost to the jail reforms programme and correctional services initiatives, the Government had announced to set up the academy in 2010.