Gate-crashers turn gift looters in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gatecrashing into parties that was considered fun initially turned into a menace over the years and has now become an alibi to commit loot of valuable gifts as experienced by a family in the Capital City.



In a complaint filed with Chandrasekharpur police, Rajen Mohanty, a City-based businessman has reported that gift vouchers worth lakhs of rupees apart from gold ornaments were stolen by some such miscreants who masqueraded as “guests” at his family function.

The incident occurred when he was hosting the marriage reception of his son at a private mandap in Kanan Vihar on February 29. His family members were busy receiving the guests who had turned up in good numbers to bless the newly married couple. At the end of the evening, they found to their horror that the cash and valuables were gone.

According to the complainant, the theft took place when the entire family present on the occasion was posing for a group photograph. “My niece, who was holding the bag containing the gift envelopes and boxes, turned up for the photo-op after keeping the bag aside,” Rajen said.