Seed Corporation struggles as Odisha government fails to compensate loss

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) is under severe financial stress as the State Government failed to keep its promise of compensating a loss of Rs 26.15 crore due to low off-take of certified paddy seeds in kharif-2016.



The government had partly compensated the loss by providing a subvention of Rs 7.15 crore with a promise to pay the balance Rs 19 crore. But, the hopes of the Corporation came dashing down as there was no provision in the 2020- 21 budget.



“The State-owned corporation has been pleading in vain with the government to make budgetary provision to compensate the loss since 2018-19. The poor financial health of the Corporation does not permit to carry out the basic objective of supplying quality seeds to farmers at reasonable price,” sources in OSSC said.

The Corporation sustained the loss after implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme when the sale demand fell drastically. After witnessing a sharp fall in seed replacement rate, the state government had targeted to supply six lakh quintals of certified seeds to farmers in kharif-2016.



It entrusted the job of seed procurement to OSSC which purchased about 5.46 lakh quintals of certified seeds from registered seed growing farmers. Attributing the fall in demand for certified seeds to newly introduced DBT scheme, the sources said that a majority of farmers were not in a position to make upfront payments of the full cost of seeds.

They preferred to meet their seed demand from local markets, where the cost is much cheaper. The Corporation could sell only 2.15 lakh quintals due to poor response from farmers. It had to dispose of the balance stock of 3 lakh quintals in the open market at half the price, sustaining a loss of about Rs 26.15 crore.



The OSSC, which has been sustaining losses every year in seed procurement, had also given a proposal to the state government to provide an annual grant of Rs5 crore to meet the office establishment cost.



The government is yet to consider the proposal, sources said. However, the state government has provided a corpus of Rs100 crore in 2020-21 budget for seed production and marketing.