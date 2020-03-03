Strict vigil for students, invigilators during CBSE exams in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education has made multi-layered security arrangements to prevent malpractice, question paper leak and impersonation during the annual Plus II examination scheduled to start on Tuesday.



A total of 3,50,800 students, including 3,06,227 regular and 37,186 ex-regular, from 1,628 Higher Secondary Schools will write the examination at 1,143 centres across the state. To be conducted in 20 sittings till March 28, all the centres have been fitted with CCTV cameras.

Council Chairman Amarendra Patnaik said apart from observers of the Examination Management Hub and zonal squads of Baripada, Berhampur and Sambalpur, a central squad of CHSE, district-level consultants along with officials from School and Mass Education department will pay surprise visits to the examination centres.



Besides, the mandatory security arrangements, students will undergo body frisking and another round of checking for verification of their identity before entering exam centres.

The police and district administration will be responsible for coordination between examination hubs and centres as well as dispatch of question papers to the centres under security arrangements, Patnaik said. While cell phones and electronic gadgets have been banned for students inside the examination centres, the observers, squad members, district administration officials and others associated with examination duty will have to surrender their mobile phones to the Centre Superintendent before entering it.



A record of visitors will be maintained and no persons, except those on examination duty, will be allowed inside examination hubs and centres, said Examination Controller BK Sahu. Violation of any rules or provisions made for the exams will invite strict action under Odisha Conduct of Examination Act 1988 and Indian Penal Code, Sahu said.