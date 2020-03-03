Will continue to protect labourers’ rights: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said he has been working for the rights of labourers and will continue to do so. Inaugurating the State level ‘Seva Saptaha’ of construction workers at Swadhinata Sangrami ground here, the Chief Minister said labourers are the true architects of the country and their sacrifice for the nation is incomparable.

“In recognition of their supreme sacrifice, it is our responsibility to ensure their social security,” he said. Stating that Odisha is the leading State in terms of implementation of several welfare schemes for labourers, he said about 30 lakh workers have been registered in the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.



The state government has sanctioned more than Rs 1,500 crore for their welfare and provided pucca houses to about 22,000, he added. The Chief Minister gave away welfare assistance to five beneficiaries on the occasion.

Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Sushant Singh, Chairperson of Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Subash Singh and Additional Chief Secretary Mona Sharma were, among others, who addressed the meeting.