Class 12 exam: Eleven booked for malpractice in exam in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Plus II examination began on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. The students were frisked and their belongings checked before entering the examination centre. Officials of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said 11 students were booked for malpractice across the State on the first day.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash visited different schools in the Capital and its outskirts to take stock of the preparations by the Council and administration. Science students wrote their MIL paper on the the first day.

A total of 3,50,800 students, including 2,20,437 in Arts stream, 97,564 in Science, 25,785 in Commerce and 7,032 in Vocational Education are appearing the exams. The CHSE had installed CCTV cameras in all examination centres and formed squads at various levels to check malpractice and question paper leak. The exams will conclude on March 28.