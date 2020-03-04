Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CPM crushes Odisha Congress' Rajya Sabha poll hopes

If numbers in the Assembly are to be taken into account, the BJD with 113 members is in a position to win three seats out of the vacant four.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the CPM deciding to abstain from Rajya Sabha polls, all eyes are now on the decision of Congress which can no longer field a candidate in the election scheduled on March 26.

The Congress, which has nine members in the Assembly, required support of the lone CPM member to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. However, the CPM has decided in its state council meeting on Monday not to participate in the polls. The CPM MLA Laxman Munda represents Bonai Assembly segment.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra told this paper that All India Congress Committee will take a decision in this regard. He, however, made it clear that the party will maintain equi-distance from both the BJD and BJP. “We may abstain from Rajya Sabha polls if the party decides, but certainly not support either BJD or BJP,” he said.

Earlier, Mishra had said the party could field a candidate with the help of the CPM. He had said as the Congress is one short of the required number of proposers for nomination of a candidate, support of the CPM member can be taken if the party decides.

If numbers in the Assembly are to be taken into account, the BJD with 113 members is in a position to win three seats out of the vacant four.

The BJD will have seven numbers short to win the fourth seat. The BJP, which has 23 members in the Assembly, will be seven short of winning a seat. However, the BJP has already announced that even though the party does not have adequate numbers to win a seat, it will field a candidate. A candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes to win.

Four Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant on April 2. While the tenure of Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembrum of BJD will come to an end on April 2, Ranjib Biswal of Congress will also complete his tenure.

Election will also be held to the seat vacated by Anubhav Mohanty of BJD after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 elections. By-poll was not held to the seat vacated by Mohanty as less than one year of his tenure was left. Meanwhile, the ECI has appointed Dasarathi Satpathy, Assembly Secretary, as Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha, while CEO Sushil Lohani has been appointed observer.

Number game

The CPM, which has only one MLA in the Assembly, has decided not to participate in the polls.

With 113 members, BJD in a position to win 3 out of 4 vacant seats.

BJD short of 7 numbers to win fourth seat.

With 23 members in Assembly, BJP will fall 7 short of winning a seat.

BJP to go ahead and field a candidate.

A candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes to win.

Returning officer appointed

The ECI has appointed Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satpathy as Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha. CEO Sushil Lohani has been appointed as observer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp