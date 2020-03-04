CPM crushes Odisha Congress' Rajya Sabha poll hopes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the CPM deciding to abstain from Rajya Sabha polls, all eyes are now on the decision of Congress which can no longer field a candidate in the election scheduled on March 26.



The Congress, which has nine members in the Assembly, required support of the lone CPM member to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. However, the CPM has decided in its state council meeting on Monday not to participate in the polls. The CPM MLA Laxman Munda represents Bonai Assembly segment.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra told this paper that All India Congress Committee will take a decision in this regard. He, however, made it clear that the party will maintain equi-distance from both the BJD and BJP. “We may abstain from Rajya Sabha polls if the party decides, but certainly not support either BJD or BJP,” he said.

Earlier, Mishra had said the party could field a candidate with the help of the CPM. He had said as the Congress is one short of the required number of proposers for nomination of a candidate, support of the CPM member can be taken if the party decides.



If numbers in the Assembly are to be taken into account, the BJD with 113 members is in a position to win three seats out of the vacant four.



The BJD will have seven numbers short to win the fourth seat. The BJP, which has 23 members in the Assembly, will be seven short of winning a seat. However, the BJP has already announced that even though the party does not have adequate numbers to win a seat, it will field a candidate. A candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes to win.

Four Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant on April 2. While the tenure of Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembrum of BJD will come to an end on April 2, Ranjib Biswal of Congress will also complete his tenure.



Election will also be held to the seat vacated by Anubhav Mohanty of BJD after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 elections. By-poll was not held to the seat vacated by Mohanty as less than one year of his tenure was left. Meanwhile, the ECI has appointed Dasarathi Satpathy, Assembly Secretary, as Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha, while CEO Sushil Lohani has been appointed observer.

