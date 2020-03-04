Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No begging at tourist sites as Odisha government starts clean-up drive

Broom

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process to make tourist spots and public places in the Capital beggar free zones by rehabilitating and providing livelihood support to them. The move comes on the sidelines of the government’s initiative to develop and beautify areas around the temples.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) department plans to set up shelter homes for at least 400 to 500 beggars in the first phase under the initiative it had started in January this year.

The rehabilitation shelters in the Capital will be set up with the help of NGOs and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be the nodal agency for implementation of the project.

An official from BMC’s welfare wing said Lingaraj Temple, Khandagiri, Ram Mandir, Rajmahal and other such locations will be made beggar-free zones on a priority basis. Acting on the direction of SSEPD department they have sought proposals from NGOs to set up rehabilitation shelters, the official added.

“Till today we have received nine proposals from NGOs and are preparing a report which will be submitted to the department. Once the department finalises the NGOs to be roped in, work for setting up shelters will commence,” the official said.

The Corporation is planning to set up 8 to 10 rehabilitation shelters, each with a capacity to accommodate 50 individuals, for effective implementation of the programme. At least two of these shelters will be for differently-abled beggars and those suffering from leprosy. All the shelters will have food and regular health check up facilities, the official added.

The NGOs to be roped in will work in close coordination with the government and civic body to provide vocational and skill training to beggars under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) to bring them to the mainstream.

