Track social media to resolve public issues: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all departments and district collectors for extensive use of internet-based applications for speedy resolution of public grievances.



During a video conference with district collectors from Lok Seva Bhawan, 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian said, “It is expected from government officials to respond to public grievances as quickly as possible. It is no more optional but mandatory for government servants to immediately respond to complaints, comments and suggestions posted in social media drawing attention of the government.”

Reviewing ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative under the 5T model of governance in the presence of several ministers, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of different departments after the Cabinet meeting, Pandian on Monday said social media has emerged as another powerful platform to interact with the public.

Advising all departments and district collectors to be vigilant to public grievances on social media, Pandian said whatever posted in different social networking platforms is recorded and can be monitored.



Actionable complaints and problems need to be identified and forwarded to authorities concerned for resolution.



He said care must be taken to send replies to the complainants on the action taken. Laxity on the part of officials will be viewed seriously with suitable action against the delinquents.