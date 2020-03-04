Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Track social media to resolve public issues: Odisha government

Actionable complaints and problems need to be identified and forwarded to authorities concerned for resolution.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has directed all departments and district collectors for extensive use of internet-based applications for speedy resolution of public grievances.

During a video conference with district collectors from Lok Seva Bhawan, 5T Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian said, “It is expected from government officials to respond to public grievances as quickly as possible. It is no more optional but mandatory for government servants to immediately respond to complaints, comments and suggestions posted in social media drawing attention of the government.”

Reviewing ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative under the 5T model of governance in the presence of several ministers, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of different departments after the Cabinet meeting, Pandian on Monday said social media has emerged as another powerful platform to interact with the public.

Advising all departments and district collectors to be vigilant to public grievances on social media, Pandian said whatever posted in different social networking platforms is recorded and can be monitored.

Actionable complaints and problems need to be identified and forwarded to authorities concerned for resolution.

He said care must be taken to send replies to the complainants on the action taken. Laxity on the part of officials will be viewed seriously with suitable action against the delinquents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp