Man arrested for stealing from weddings mandaps in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the police is on the lookout for the thief who had gate crashed and fled with gifts from a wedding at Kanan Vihar, police on Wednesday laid their hands on another thief wanted in similar cases in the Capital.

The accused SK Abdul Latif of Keranga village in Khurda district was arrested and Rs 3.98 lakh cash, one Royal Enfield, another two-wheeler, gold and silver ornaments besides empty gift cards were recovered from his possession.

According to police, they were on the lookout for Latif after receiving a complaint of theft from a mandap in Kolathia area last year.

Mochiram Baliarsingh had lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police alleging some miscreants stole gift cards consisting of about Rs 4 lakh cash from the mandap on May 28.

During investigation, police found that similar thefts were committed at another mandap in Kolathia on October 22, 2019, and in Jagamara on December 11 last year.

Acting on a tip-off, they apprehended Latif from the city and established that he was also involved in a theft at a mandap within Kharavel Nagar police limits on December 13 last year.

Latif committed thefts by taking advantage of the rush of the guests and conceal the bags beneath the cloth of chairs at the venue for the visitors.

He used to carry the chairs outside and then flee with the bags, he added. Sources said the accused used to keep the stolen bags in a cupboard of his house and did not share the keys with any family member.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to trace the youth involved in stealing gift cards and other valuables from a mandap in Kanan Vihar area here on February 29.