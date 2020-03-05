Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man arrested for stealing from weddings mandaps in Bhubaneswar

According to police, they were on the lookout for Latif after receiving a complaint of theft from a mandap in Kolathia area last year. 

Published: 05th March 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the police is on the lookout for the thief who had gate crashed and fled with gifts from a wedding at Kanan Vihar, police on Wednesday laid their hands on another thief wanted in similar cases in the Capital.

The accused SK Abdul Latif of Keranga village in Khurda district was arrested and Rs 3.98 lakh cash, one Royal Enfield, another two-wheeler, gold and silver ornaments besides empty gift cards were recovered from his possession.

According to police, they were on the lookout for Latif after receiving a complaint of theft from a mandap in Kolathia area last year. 

Mochiram Baliarsingh had lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police alleging some miscreants stole gift cards consisting of about Rs 4 lakh cash from the mandap on May 28.

During investigation, police found that similar thefts were committed at another mandap in Kolathia on October 22, 2019, and in Jagamara on December 11 last year. 

Acting on a tip-off, they apprehended Latif from the city and established that he was also involved in a theft at a mandap within Kharavel Nagar police limits on December 13 last year.

Latif committed thefts by taking advantage of the rush of the guests and conceal the bags beneath the cloth of chairs at the venue for the visitors.

He used to carry the chairs outside and then flee with the bags, he added. Sources said the accused used to keep the stolen bags in a cupboard of his house and did not share the keys with any family member.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to trace the youth involved in stealing gift cards and other valuables from a mandap in Kanan Vihar area here on February 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar mandap thief Bhubaneswar mandap theft
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp