Notice to 50 residential colleges in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 50 private residential degree colleges under Bhubaneswar jurisdiction of Regional Directorate of Education have countered trouble by allegedly collecting capitation fee from students.

Officials of Higher Education department said compliance have been sought from the colleges as collection of capitation fee warrants action against them under the provisions of OE Act and Rules and withdrawal of their recognition.

They said though compliance has been sought from these institutes since November 2019, many have not responded to it.

The department had sought compliance from these institutes after National Human Rights Commission intervened in this matter.

As per the RDE Bhubaneswar, 21 residential degree colleges in Khurda, nine in Puri, two in Nayagarh, three in Kendrapara, eight in Jajpur, one each in Angul and Dhenkanal and five in Cuttack had allegedly charged capitation fee from students.