Rajya Sabha by-polls: Will BJD oblige BJP a second time?  

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Political climate is hotting up in the State Capital with speculation over possible candidates for the four seats falling vacant in Rajya Sabha on April 2.

With biennial elections to RS seats from the State barely three weeks away, all eyes are on Biju Janata Dal. Will the ruling party stake claim for the fourth seat or support a consensus candidate, like it did last time by supporting BJP nominee and former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnav?

Though the BJD with 113 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly had announced that it will be fielding its candidates for all the four seats, rumour has it that the top leadership of the BJP are engaged with BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to spare the seat to the saffron party to improve its tally in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The central BJP leadership (read Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is reported to have broached the subject with the Chief Minister during his recent visit to the State.

While many in the State unit of the BJP say it is up to the party’s Parliamentary Board to take a call, sources familiar with the development in New Delhi inform that the BJP leadership has conveyed the message to the BJD boss and waiting for his response.

“Short of three members to win the fourth seat, it will be a tough decision for BJD to leave the seat to the BJP. Given the increasing bonhomie between the two parties, possibility of the regional party pleasing the Modi Government can not be ruled out,” the sources said.

If BJD agrees to spare the fourth seat in favour of BJP, which appears remote, the regional party will have the first choice over the selection of candidate.

Aware of the fact, the BJP has reportedly hinted the candidate it wants to field.

The saffron party is stated to have suggested the name of Sambit Patra who lost the last general election from Puri Lok Sabha seat by a slender margin.

BJD will have no problem with Patra for two reasons. First, he will not be a headache for the BJD as he stays in Delhi.

Second, being the national BJP spokesperson, he will not be aggressive against BJD, analysts say.

The possibility of BJD supporting BJP for the second time may not be ruled out too as it has been supporting Centre on all important issues.

The regional party opted to support Vaishnav despite having numbers to win all three RS vacancies from the State last year.

Election will be held on March 26 as terms of the four MPs from Odisha - Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain, Sarojini Hembram and Ranjib Biswal - are due to expire on April 2.

