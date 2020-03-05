Uttar Pradesh man sustains bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A student sustained bullet injuries when three armed bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a restaurant under Chandaka police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, four persons went to a restaurant in the afternoon and misbehaved with the staff over alleged delay in services.

“The owner and staff requested the miscreants, who were under the influence of alcohol, to behave properly as other customers were also present. However, they continued to behave in a violent manner, threatened the owner and left the spot,” said a police officer of Chandaka police station.

Sometime later three persons with their faces covered returned on a motorcycle and opened fire at the restaurant owner but he narrowly escaped and the bullet hit a student present there.

“The bullet hit a student’s shoulder and he was immediately rushed to a hospital and he is undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

Student injured in the firing has been identified as Asim Kalsi of Uttar Pradesh, who is pursuing MBA at a college in the Capital.

Meanwhile, Chandaka police launched an investigation to identify and trace the miscreants involved in the crime.