Bhubaneswar bus owner fined Rs 6.72 lakh for MVA violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A bus owner having Bhubaneswar registration number was issued a challan of whopping Rs 6,72,445 by Boudh RTO recently for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The vehicle’s owner Tallat Parween of Badagada Brit Colony was fined Rs 10,000 for violating permit conditions, Rs 5,000 for plying without registration and fitness certificates, Rs 2,000 for not having insurance, Rs 500 for general offence and Rs6,54,945 for non-payment of MV Tax from March 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020. The bus driven by Rabindranath Sahu with 27 passengers was detained by Boudh RTO. ENS