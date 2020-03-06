Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Challan power for constables proposed

At present, only assistant sub-inspector (ASI)-rank officers and above posted at traffic police stations are empowered to issue challans.

Published: 06th March 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a bid to strengthen crackdown on traffic offences, Commissionerate Police has requested the State Government to empower graduate constables with issuing challans to the violators.
In its proposal submitted to Home department, the police urged the Government to bestow powers to challan vehicles on constables possessing graduation certificate.

At present, only assistant sub-inspector (ASI)-rank officers and above posted at traffic police stations are empowered to issue challans. “Out of the total sanctioned strength, only one-fourth enforcement officers of traffic police are available. As a result, implementation of MV (Amendment) Act in the Twin City is being affected. For which, we have requested the Government to empower the graduate constables to issue challans,” said a senior police officer.

Police also asserted that no malpractice will take place if constables are empowered to challan vehicles as checking is conducted either under CCTV surveillance or by the enforcement officers who are equipped with body cameras. Last year, the State Government had delegated power to graduate constables to investigate petty offences, involving imprisonment upto three years. Commissionerate Police is also planning to set up more traffic fine collection centres in the city. Currently, the facility is available only at Commissionerate Police headquarters here.

Traffic violation detection system 
Commissionerate Police has requested Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to instal traffic violation detection systems at seven more junctions including Damana Square, Nalco Square, Xavier Square, Acharya Vihar and Jaydev Vihar on a priority basis. “A traffic violation detection system was installed at Rupali Square last year.

While over 100 violations were detected daily, now it has come down to around 30,” the officer said.  The system installed at Rupali Square is detecting zebra crossing, red light and over speeding violations. The police have urged BSCL to add more features in device to detect drivers not wearing helmet and seat belt.

