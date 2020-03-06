CM’s pucca ghar cards face BJP’s PMAY scam pack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced the State Government’s decision to provide 20 lakh concrete houses (Pucca Ghar) to the rural poor during next four years. Naveen launched distribution of Pucca Ghar entitlement cards to beneficiaries at a function organised on Panchayatiraj Divas, celebrated in memory of legendary leader Biju Patnaik. Naveen also completed 20 years in office as Chief Minister on the day. He handed over nine entitlement cards to beneficiaries on the occasion.

Addressing the State-level Panchayatiraj Day function, Naveen said, “Biju Babu had a long-cherished dream of a decent roof over the head of every citizen of his State. We are happy to have come a long way in fulfilling his dream.” The State Government has already provided 25 lakh pucca houses to the beneficiaries and set a target to provide another 20 lakh houses in next four years, said Naveen. Stating that his Government has taken several steps to strengthen the Panchayatiraj system to empower people, the Chief Minister said the Government will celebrate March 5 as the Panchayatiraj and Lok Seva Divas from next year.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari dwelt on steps taken by the Government for strengthening panchayatiraj institutions. Minister for Planning and Convergence Padmanabha Behera said different departments should have proper coordination to provide service to the people. Naveen launched ‘online case record management’ and ‘my house mobile app’ at the function. Beneficiaries in rural areas can get all facts through case record management application about the rural housing scheme. They can also upload the process of getting instalments for construction of house through the mobile app.

A coffee table book on 21 success stories of rural housing scheme was released by him. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Principal Secretary in the Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department Deoranjan Kumar Deo also spoke. Earlier, memorial meeting and blood donation camp were organised at the BJD headquarters here. The Chief Minister also attended ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ and offered floral tributes in memory of Biju Babu. Organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das, party general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Das Burma, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and MoS for SSEPD Ashok Panda were present.

Cong terms BJD 20-yr rule a failure

Bhubaneswar: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday said Odisha continues to remain backward despite BJD ruling the State for the last 20 years without a break. “Odisha has failed in all parameters of agriculture, irrigation, health, education. However, there has been good increase in crimes, especially against women and children,” Patnaik said in statement released here.

Criticising the BJD Government for its all round failure during the last 20 years, Patnaik asked which of the dreams of Biju Patnaik has been translated into reality by the Chief Minister during the period. Patnaik alleged that many schools are still without own building though crores of Central assistance was released during the UPA-1 and UPA-II tenures under Sarva Siksha Abhijan. Similarly, thousands of villages do not have any connection with outside world though the State Government has received thousands of crores as Central grant from 2002.