Hectic lobbying starts in BJD

BHUBANESWAR : As election to four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha draws near, hectic lobbying has started by the leaders of BJD for getting a party nomination. The election is scheduled on March 26.

Sources said some of the ticket aspirants have already met party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas to argue their cases for a ticket. Prominent among those who met the Chief Minister include former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik. However, the former MLA though hopeful of getting party nomination, did not get any assurance during the meeting.

Another prominent leader aspiring for a berth in the Upper House is former BJD MP Prasanna Patsani. Both Chaupatnaik and Patsani claim that they were assured by the Chief Minister of a berth in the Rajya Sabha after they were denied tickets for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Three Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant in 2019. However, these two leaders were ignored.

However, names of several BJD leaders are doing the rounds in political circles here as possible candidates. Sources said some of the prominent Western Odisha leaders, including BJD veteran AU Singhdeo, former MPs Kalikesh Singhdeo and Nagendra Pradhan and BJD MP candidate from Sambalpur Nalini Kanta Pradhan are interested for a berth in the Rajya Sabha. However, sources maintained that only one seat may go to a Western Odisha leader. Others in the race for a ticket include former MP Rabindra Jena and former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, both of whom had lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Political observers are, however, waiting for a final decision from the Chief Minister. Whether the BJD will field candidates for all the four seats or leave a seat for the BJP. Both BJD and BJP do not have numbers to win the fourth seat and will have to strike a deal. However, the BJP has already announced that the party will field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Samajik Nyaya Abhijan, a body of Dalits and backward classes, has urged the Chief Minister to send one representative each from among the tribals, Dalits, OBCs and minority communities to the Rajya Sabha. In a letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Samajika Nyaya Abhijan (SNA) said, though they form a sizeable part of the State’s population, their representation is negligible in the political system.