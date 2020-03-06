State allows phase-delivery of essential drugs

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With stop on supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from China hampering manufacture of drugs in India, Odisha Government on Thursday allowed suppliers for phase-wise delivery of essential medicines and medical consumables. The suppliers, who had received orders in the last one month, have been granted permission to supply drugs within next 150 days instead of the stipulated 70 days without any penalty. Odisha decided to allow phase-wise delivery after Tamil Nadu and a few other states initiated it.

Of the 87 suppliers, 15 had last month approached Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) expressing their inability to deliver the essential medicines citing reasons arising out of coronavirus situation. The suppliers have been directed to deliver 50 per cent of the ordered items within 70 days, next 30 pc in 110 days and the rest 20 pc within 150 days. They will not be charged with any liquidate damage.

Managing Director of OSMCL Yamini Sarangi said total supply period of 150 days has been provided only to facilitate the supplies, in case of non-availability of raw materials/APIs.

“Orders placed between February 1 and March 3 are allowed the relaxation,” she clarified. Source said the pharmaceutical majors in the country import around 70 pc APIs and key starting materials from China. As the shortage of raw materials hit manufacture of drugs, the Centre has imposed restriction on export of at least 12 APIs and formulations including antibiotics that are available in the country.

Kanpur couple tests negative

Samples of a couple from Kanpur admitted in the isolation ward of SCBMCH, Cuttack have tested negative for COVID-19. The engineer couple had arrived at Paradip Port in a Singapore ship. They were admitted as one of them fell sick onboard.

Screening at airport

The authorities of Biju Patnaik International Airport have augmented facilities for screening of travellers coming from foreign countries, directly or indirectly. Apart from thermal screening, a separate medical examination room and health unit of airport health organisation have been set up.

Odisha seeks test facility at SCB

Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das has urged the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to extend support for setting up COVID-19 test facility at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at SCBMCH at Cuttack. In a letter, he thanked the Department of Health Research (DHR) for deciding to activate the lab of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar to facilitate coronavirus tests.

Hygiene awareness in Odisha schools

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority on Thursday asked all schools to create awareness on COVID-19 among students and ensure that they practice proper respiratory hygiene. State Project Director of OSEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia has directed all District Education Officers, District Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and Block Education Officers to make students aware about preventive measures regarding COVID-19. Positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in some parts of the country following which the State Government has taken steps to contain the spread of the virus. Poonia asked headmasters of all Government and private schools to get actively involved in the awareness drives.

The directive asked the headmasters to make frequent hand washing and respiratory etiquettes a practice among the students and ensure that they use handkerchief or sleeve of shirt covering upper arm and avoid public gatherings. “Students should be allowed to stay at home if they are sick. It would not only help in preventing or reducing the transmission of coronavirus, but also a large number of other communicable diseases and flu-like illnesses,” he said. Schools have been asked instructed to ensure availability of soap, water in rest rooms and inform the State control room in case any student develops symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The headmasters have been provided with an advisory prepared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and asked to ensure that it is read out and discussed in the morning assembly without fail.