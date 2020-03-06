Home Cities Bhubaneswar

State BJP team in Delhi

BHUBANESWAR :  With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching distribution of ‘pucca ghar entitlement card’ on the occasion of Panchayatiraj Divas on Thursday, the BJP urged the Centre to conduct a probe into alleged irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the State. A delegation of BJP MLAs and MPs met Union Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi and requested him to send an official team from the Centre to probe into the irregularities in rural housing scheme.

The State BJP leaders also requested Tomar to direct Odisha Government to submit the list of beneficiaries identified by the State. This is the second time the State BJP has drawn the attention of the Union Minister to the corrupt practices adopted by the ruling BJD in selection of beneficiaries on party line.

On February 11, a delegation of BJP MPs, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, had submitted a memorandum to Tomar making similar demand. In a fresh memorandum, they said nearly 10 lakh out of the 12.85 lakh beneficiaries for housing assistance were found to be ineligible after a survey by the State Government last year.

Though the Chief Minister announced to give ‘pucca’ houses to 20 lakh in next four years, his Government is yet to identify eligible beneficiaries. Repeated demands by the BJP to upload the list of beneficiaries in public domain has been ignored by the Government, they added. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik sought to know how an official scheme is made a party programme. “Houses have been allotted to ineligible beneficiaries and we have urged the Union Minister to conduct a probe into such irregularities,” said Naik.

