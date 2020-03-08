Its HOLI for all in Bhubaneswar with five major parties

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

It’s time for you to mend broken relationships, spread cheer and chant - 'Bura Na Mano, Holi!' And, the City of Joy has a lot on offer to make your ‘Holi’ celebrations colourful and vibrant. From pool parties to classical concerts, different events have been designed to suit the reveller’s temperament and preference. With the festival knocking at the door, we bring you what all you can do this festive season in the City.

Colour splash

At least five major Holi parties are being organised in different parts of the City. In most of these parties, organisers have put some restrictions on the use of colours. Revellers are being asked to use only ‘made in India’ and organic colours.

DJ Rix and DJ Wasim will play groovy tracks for revellers at Sundaram, near Mayfair Hotels. The high security event, ‘Holi 2.0 Bash’ is being pitched as the City’s biggest Holi party. Besides exciting games and activities, food stalls will be set up at the venue.

The party’s key attractions are ‘Amrut Shots’ and rain dance facilities. You can dip in the hues of love and trust with herbal colours at Gulaal 1.0. The event will be hosted at Urmila Bagicha in Mancheswar. But, entries are by invitation only. The participants will have to dress up in white. If you want to experience Holi by the side of a pool, head to Chandaka Nature Resort. But, singles not allowed. It’s an exclusive couple party with facilities of rain dance. ‘Thandai’ fans can attend ‘Rang Barshe’ party near Nalco Square. The revellers can dance to the beats of ‘dhol.’

Join herbal brigade

If you care for the skin, join actress Swapna Pati to play the ‘Herbal Holi.’ On March 8, the event will be hosted at Hotel Kalinga Ashok. The actress has been spreading awareness on the use of natural colours since long. As claimed by her foundation, they use colours made from from natural extracts of flowers, vegetables and minerals, petals of rose, marigold, hibiscus and bougainvillea, sandalwood, henna, tesu, turmeric, multani mitti, spinach and indigo

Go back to nature

For those who discover happiness in tranquillity, the nature camps and community-managed eco-tourism sites close to the City can serve the purpose. Utilise the long weekend to explore the mesmerising Mangalajodi, the cascading Sanaghagra (known for its twin waterfalls), picturesque Debrigarh nature camp), the mini Amazon of Bhitarkanika, the wild Similipal, etc

Post Holi, celebrations begin!

The Panchu Dola festival in Harirajpur village, near Jatni, is unique. The annual event starts five to 10 days after Holi and continues for a month and is called Harirajpur Melan. The congregation of deities called Panchu Dola continues amidst blowing of conches and performance of various rituals. It’s literally an explosion of colours here! If you want to capture the colours of a rustic celebration, check this out. Enthusiasts from City go on cycle tours to this festival every year.

Want to avoid Holi gathering?

Blame it on the coronavirus panic, some people are on the horns of a dilemma— should take the risk of being exposed to virus or skip the fun of throwing colours at strangers and friends. It’s too hard a choice to make. But, if you still want to play it safe and skip Holi gatherings, you can spend the holiday by listening to the mellifluous tunes of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and other artistes at Vrindavan Mahotsav on March 10. It will be organised at Rabindra Mandap