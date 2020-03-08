Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Its HOLI for all in Bhubaneswar with five major parties

From pool parties, classical concerts to nature camps, we bring you a guide for the celebrations this year

Published: 08th March 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

With annual high school examination coming to an end, relaxed students ring in early Holi celebration, at Unit-2 Girls High School in Bhubaneshwar

With annual high school examination coming to an end, relaxed students ring in early Holi celebration, at Unit-2 Girls High School in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

It’s time for you to mend broken relationships, spread cheer and chant - 'Bura Na Mano, Holi!' And, the City of Joy has a lot on offer to make your ‘Holi’ celebrations colourful and vibrant. From pool parties to classical concerts, different events have been designed to suit the reveller’s temperament and preference. With the festival knocking at the door, we bring you what all you can do this festive season in the City.

Colour splash

At least five major Holi parties are being organised in different parts of the City. In most of these parties, organisers have put some restrictions on the use of colours. Revellers are being asked to use only ‘made in India’ and organic colours.

DJ Rix and DJ Wasim will play groovy tracks for revellers at Sundaram, near Mayfair Hotels. The high security event, ‘Holi 2.0 Bash’ is being pitched as the City’s biggest Holi party. Besides exciting games and activities, food stalls will be set up at the venue.

The party’s key attractions are ‘Amrut Shots’ and rain dance facilities. You can dip in the hues of love and trust with herbal colours at Gulaal 1.0. The event will be hosted at Urmila Bagicha in Mancheswar. But, entries are by invitation only. The participants will have to dress up in white. If you want to experience Holi by the side of a pool, head to Chandaka Nature Resort. But, singles not allowed. It’s an exclusive couple party with facilities of rain dance. ‘Thandai’ fans can attend ‘Rang Barshe’ party near Nalco Square. The revellers can dance to the beats of ‘dhol.’

Join herbal brigade

If you care for the skin, join actress Swapna Pati to play the ‘Herbal Holi.’ On March 8, the event will be hosted at Hotel Kalinga Ashok. The actress has been spreading awareness on the use of natural colours since long. As claimed by her foundation, they use colours made from from natural extracts of flowers, vegetables and minerals, petals of rose, marigold, hibiscus and bougainvillea, sandalwood, henna, tesu, turmeric, multani mitti, spinach and indigo

Go back to nature

For those who discover happiness in tranquillity, the nature camps and community-managed eco-tourism sites close to the City can serve the purpose. Utilise the long weekend to explore the mesmerising Mangalajodi, the cascading Sanaghagra (known for its twin waterfalls), picturesque Debrigarh nature camp), the mini Amazon of Bhitarkanika, the wild Similipal, etc

Post Holi, celebrations begin!

The Panchu Dola festival in Harirajpur village, near Jatni, is unique. The annual event starts five to 10 days after Holi and continues for a month and is called Harirajpur Melan. The congregation of deities called Panchu Dola continues amidst blowing of conches and performance of various rituals. It’s literally an explosion of colours here! If you want to capture the colours of a rustic celebration, check this out. Enthusiasts from City go on cycle tours to this festival every year.

Want to avoid Holi gathering?

Blame it on the coronavirus panic, some people are on the horns of a dilemma— should take the risk of being exposed to virus or skip the fun of throwing colours at strangers and friends. It’s too hard a choice to make. But, if you still want to play it safe and skip Holi gatherings, you can spend the holiday by listening to the mellifluous tunes of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and other artistes at Vrindavan Mahotsav on March 10. It will be organised at Rabindra Mandap

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holi celebrations Holi Bhubaneswar Holi colours
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp