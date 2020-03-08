Odisha's first liver transplant conducted in Bhubaneswar hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital created history of sorts by conducting first liver transplantation in the State free of cost. The hospital, also first to carry out bone marrow transplant, successfully conducted the living donor liver transplantation on Thursday.

A team of 40 surgeons, including 13 from Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital, conducted the arduous nine-hour surgery on the donor and the recipient.

The path breaking surgeries were conducted on Jayanta Biswal (55), a resident of Nilagiri in Balasore district and his son Saumya Ranjan (19), a BCom student, who donated a portion of his liver. Jayanta had been suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver and it was decided to conduct the transplantation to save his life. Both the father and son are recuperating after the surgery that began at 3 pm and completed at midnight. They have been kept under observation in the ICU.

Anita, wife of Jayanta, was all praise for the hospital. She said her family would remain indebted to SOA founder Manojranjan Nayak for his humanitarian gesture.

Gastroenterologist Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu said the right lobe of the donor was transplanted after removing the patient’s liver. The orthotropic liver transplantation was successful as both the donor and recipient are responding well. Their respective livers will regenerate in next two to three months, he added.

Though liver transplantation costs anything between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, Yashoda and SUM hospitals have joined hands to enable patients in Odisha to have liver transplantation here at an affordable cost. "The first case has been done free of cost, including pre and post-transplant care. The transplantation can be done here within Rs 10 lakh," Dr Sahu said.

Medical Superintendent Prof Pusparaj Samantasinhar said they had signed an MoU with Yashoda Hospital in 2018 and preparations were on since then for undertaking liver transplantation after approvals from the State statutory authorities.

Gastrointestinal surgeons, anesthetists, nurses and paramedics from SUM Hospital were imparted training at Yashoda Hospital, he added. Senior General Manager of Yashoda Hospital Santosh Kumar Sahoo expressed his willingness to collaborate with SUM Hospital for different organ transplantation.