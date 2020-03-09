Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP asks CM Naveen to explain Puri temple deposit

The BJP leader dared the Chief Minister to say that he has no knowledge about the parking of Jagannath temple funds in Yes Bank.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Questioning the motive of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to park huge funds of the shrine in Yes Bank, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked the State Government to conduct a high level probe and take those responsible for putting the temple funds at risk to task. “The decision to keep a deposit amounting to `592 crore in a private bank is not possible without the approval of the Chief Minister, who is chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Foundation Fund,” State BJP general secretary Pruthiviraj Harichandan told a media conference here.

As per the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, “All amounts credited to the Foundation Fund shall be invested in long term fixed deposits with such banks as the State Government may approve and shall always be kept so invested.” The other members of the Foundation Fund are Law Minister, secretaries of Law and Finance departments, Puri District Collector and Administrator of the SJTA.

The BJP leader dared the Chief Minister to say that he has no knowledge about the parking of Jagannath temple funds in Yes Bank. It is now incumbent upon the Chief Minister to make those members of the committee accountable for taking the decision to deposit the fund in a private bank which was not empanelled by the State Government till 2019.

Citing letters issued by the Finance Department, Harichandan said the decision to empanel Yes Bank was taken by Finance Secretary Ashok Meena in July 2019 knowing fully well that the private bank had doubtful credentials. The dwindling performance of the bank had been visible since 2017. If the country’s richest temple Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams could smell something fishy in the bank and withdrew `1,300 crore in October last year, why didn’t SJTA take a similar step, he asked.

The Government’s decision to park these funds in Yes Bank came to light after an IAS officer of the Agriculture department was accused of graft for his decision to shift about `80 crore from a public sector bank to the private bank. Harichandan urged the State Government to conduct a high level probe into all financial irregularities of Shree Jagannath Temple and take exemplary action against those responsible for depositing the temple money in the private bank. He further requested the Government to publish a white paper on all of its deposits in banks not approved failing which the BJP will resort to legal course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Jagannath Temple Administration BJP
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp