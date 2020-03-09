Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress to give Rajya Sabha polls a miss, all eyes on BJP

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik had made it clear that there will be no pact with the BJP on Rajya Sabha polls by announcing candidates for all the four seats.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress

Congress flag used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After Congress made it clear on Sunday that the party MLAs are not required to vote in Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 26, all eyes are now on BJP which is yet to take a decision in this regard. Though several State BJP leaders had announced that the party is in favour of fielding a candidate for the polls, final decision will be taken by the party parliamentary board. The BJP with 23 members in the Assembly does not have the numbers to win a seat on its own. 

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik had made it clear that there will be no pact with the BJP on Rajya Sabha polls by announcing candidates for all the four seats. Things have become difficult for the BJP now after the Congress decision. “We will neither support the BJD nor the BJP. As we have no Rajya Sabha candidate, our MLAs don’t need to vote,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons here.  Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra had also announced that the party will maintain equi-distance from BJD and BJP and not support these parties in the polls.

Earlier, the CPM, which has one MLA in the assembly, had announced its decision to abstain from the election. After the CPM’s announcement, the number of MLAs who would have voted in the election came down to 146. A candidate would have needed 30 preference votes to win. However, after Congress announced its decision, the first preference vote required for a win has come down to 28.With 113 members in the Assembly, the BJD now will have a surplus of one after winning all the four seats with first preference votes.  The BJP will have almost no chance to win the fourth even if the party takes a decision to contest the polls except through cross voting. However, cross voting from the BJD seems to be highly improbable after introduction of open ballot system in the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp