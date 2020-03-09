Congress to give Rajya Sabha polls a miss, all eyes on BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Congress made it clear on Sunday that the party MLAs are not required to vote in Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 26, all eyes are now on BJP which is yet to take a decision in this regard. Though several State BJP leaders had announced that the party is in favour of fielding a candidate for the polls, final decision will be taken by the party parliamentary board. The BJP with 23 members in the Assembly does not have the numbers to win a seat on its own.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik had made it clear that there will be no pact with the BJP on Rajya Sabha polls by announcing candidates for all the four seats. Things have become difficult for the BJP now after the Congress decision. “We will neither support the BJD nor the BJP. As we have no Rajya Sabha candidate, our MLAs don’t need to vote,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons here. Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra had also announced that the party will maintain equi-distance from BJD and BJP and not support these parties in the polls.

Earlier, the CPM, which has one MLA in the assembly, had announced its decision to abstain from the election. After the CPM’s announcement, the number of MLAs who would have voted in the election came down to 146. A candidate would have needed 30 preference votes to win. However, after Congress announced its decision, the first preference vote required for a win has come down to 28.With 113 members in the Assembly, the BJD now will have a surplus of one after winning all the four seats with first preference votes. The BJP will have almost no chance to win the fourth even if the party takes a decision to contest the polls except through cross voting. However, cross voting from the BJD seems to be highly improbable after introduction of open ballot system in the polls.